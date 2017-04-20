Kris Jenner Is Furious About Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir

Kris Jenner is not happy. In a clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the matriarch sits down with Kim and Kourtney to talk about how angry she is about Caitlyn Jenner's memoir. The couple separated not long after Caitlyn came out as transgender in 2015, and now her tell-all book, The Secrets Of My Life, is already ruffling some feathers — and it hasn't even been published yet.
"I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time," Kris says in the clip.
"But yet, he stayed married to you the longest," Kim says, coming to her mother's defense. "So, it doesn't make sense."
"None of it makes sense," Kris says. "Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an asshole?"
Particularly, the 61-year-old is hurt that Caitlyn wrote that she knew about her being transgender long before she claims she did.
"I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand,'" Kris recalls. "And then, all through the book, Kris knew. 'Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'"
Turns out, this is the last straw.
"I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing. I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a s--t. So, I'm done," she says, adding, "I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life."
Kim agrees with her mother in her confessional, saying, "My mom's been putting in so much effort trying so hard to have a good relationship for their kids together. Caitlyn has every right to feel however she feels, but why bring my mom into it one more time? I just feel so bad for my mom."
The full episode airs this Sunday on E! Watch the clip below:
