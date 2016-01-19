Caitlyn Jenner Is Writing A Memoir About Her Transition

It's official: Caitlyn Jenner is writing a book.
The I Am Cait star is reuniting with journalist Buzz Bissinger, who interviewed her for her famous Vanity Fair cover, to publish a memoir about her transition, the New York Times reports. Grand Central Publishing will publish the book.
The publishing company declined to disclose the fee Jenner is receiving for the book. According to the Times, industry figures have estimated a payment in the high-seven-figure or low-eight-figure range.
The memoir, expected to be released in the spring of 2017, will also cover Jenner's childhood, Olympic career, and family life.
"Things have been moving so quickly that it will be nice to slow things down a bit and take the proper time to reflect on this journey," Jenner said in a statement from Grand Central.
Bissinger, meanwhile, has told the Times that the memoir "has the potential to be a really important book.”
