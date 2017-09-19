The Trailer For The Kardashian Special Is The Most Extra Thing You'll See All Day

You know how if you see someone every day, you usually don’t notice how much they change? That’s kind of how we feel about the Kardashians. Following each of them on social media and devouring every episode of their reality show over the past 10 years has made it pretty difficult to realize what a huge transformation this family has gone through since they began filming 14 seasons ago. Today, however, E! released a trailer for the Kardashian's upcoming tenth anniversary special, and when compared with Keeping Up With The Kardashians' season 1 opener, all of those many changes become glaringly obvious.
There are two major differences between the opener for season 1 of KUWK and the 10th anniversary special teaser. First, Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner are sadly but unsurprisingly absent. The only Kardashian brother did not appear on the "Kardashian Decade" cover of The Hollywood Reporter alongside his mother and sisters last month, and last we checked, Kris and Kim still aren't speaking to Caitlyn, following the release of her memoir.
The second major change present in the trailer is just how utterly extra they've all become. There's a Lamborghini, a helicopter, and each one of the Kardashian-Jenners is styled perfectly down to every last hair — even Khloé, who is shown working out in part of it. Unlike the bouncy playful music that's heard during the season 1 opener, this clip features the song "King Is Born" by Aloe Blacc. And, instead of Kourtney exclaiming, "ugh, not cute" about her pose 10 years ago, now the sisters know they look good, which is to be expected after having captured thousands of selfies over the past several years.
One thing remains the same, however. Kim, who was arguably the star of the family way back when, is still always late. This time, though, it's for a good reason. She shows up to pose for another family photo dripping in diamonds. We told you it's extra. Take a look.
