The Trailer For The Kardashian Special Is The Most Extra Thing You'll See All Day

The second major change present in the trailer is just how utterly extra they've all become. There's a Lamborghini, a helicopter, and each one of the Kardashian-Jenners is styled perfectly down to every last hair — even Khloé, who is shown working out in part of it. Unlike the bouncy playful music that's heard during the season 1 opener, this clip features the song "King Is Born" by Aloe Blacc . And, instead of Kourtney exclaiming, "ugh, not cute" about her pose 10 years ago, now the sisters know they look good, which is to be expected after having captured thousands of selfies over the past several years.