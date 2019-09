Whether you like it or not, the past ten years of our lives well and truly belong to the Kardashians. The family went from reality stars to a full-on dynasty, in charge of a franchise that's spanned nine TV shows, a couple of fashion lines, and even a cosmetics brand or two. To commemorate this ten year milestone, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the family to get the behind-the-scenes scoop on just how their lives have transformed over the past decade — with one notable absence. While the women of the family are often the ones front-and-center, Rob Kardashian, the 30-year-old, has made a name for himself not just through his appearances on the show, but with his own spinoff, Rob & Chyna, with ex Blac Chyna. However, he barely appears in this profile. In fact, he's mentioned only once when the author lists the members of the "happily debauched family" as "Rob, 30."