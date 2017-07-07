Blac Chyna wants nothing to do with Rob Kardashian, and reportedly is seeking legal action to make that happen. On Friday, a tweet revealed that the reality star had hired lawyer Lisa Bloom to represent her following the vicious online attacks from her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian.
On Wednesday, Kardashian began spewing venom via his Instagram account, sharing explicit photos of Chyna, who is the mother of his baby daughter Dream Kardashian. He also shared messages that stated that the reality star was addicted to drugs and had cheated on him with multiple men. Kardashian's Instagram has since been removed, but he did go to Twitter to share the same revenge porn photos before those were taken down as well.
Advertisement
In response to the attacks, People reports that Chyna has hired Bloom to represent her. Bloom tweeted from her own Twitter account that a restraining order was up next for Kardashian, writing:
"I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come."
I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017
Bloom, who also worked with former O.C. actress Mischa Barton in Barton's own revenge porn case against her ex-boyfriend, was the exact kind of person that Chyna wanted in her court. Walter Mosley, Chyna's representative and Bloom's new co-counsel, told People:
"Lisa Bloom is the best in the business and has the right sensitivities and skill set to handle this delicate and complex matter. She’s a warrior for women’s rights and that’s the type of lawyer we need right now."
Prior to announcing her representation of Chyna, Bloom spoke to The Washington Post about the misogynistic nature of Kardashian's crime.
"It’s disgusting,” Bloom told the outlet. “It’s a very modern way of being misogynistic."
She also added that Chyna definitely has a case against her ex.
"The main point of it is that even if Chyna sent him nude photos, if she didn’t want them posted publicly, the law protects her," added the attorney.
Looks like Bloom and Chyna will be seeing Kardashian in court.
Advertisement