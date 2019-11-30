Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Much Kylie Spends On Security & It Sounds Like A Good Investment

Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed how much money her daughter Kylie Jenner spends on security costs per month, and a warning: it’s probably more money than you make in a year.
Caitlyn, who is a contestant on the British reality series I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, recently told her fellow castmates that she believes that Kylie spends anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000 a month on security and that having the presence of security is now just the norm for them, People reports
“I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between [$300,000] and $400,000 a month. A ton of money,” said Caitlyn. She went on to say that even though it’s sad to think about them needing security to go anywhere, the girls prefer having security.
“They’re used to it. They’ve been doing it forever. They like the security guys there,” said Caitlyn.
The heavy investment in security especially makes sense after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. After the culprits were caught, the ringleader admitted that meticulous study of Kardashian West’s social media had helped him plan the robbery. Add in that Kylie has also had her own disturbing encounters with stalkers, and the high price of security seems small compared to the threat to their safety at any given moment.
Kris Jenner stated that after the Paris robbery, the entire family changed their approach to living and sharing their lives on social media.
“Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security — everyone is armed and licensed; it’s legit companies that protect all of us — but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don’t show,” said Kris.
When you look at it that way, it sounds like a pretty good investment.
