Being a Kardashian may look like fun, but it can also be creepy as hell. Kylie Jenner dealt with a stalker on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And a stranger once entered Kris Jenner's office uninvited, as the momager told Harper's Bazaar.
Now, Kendall Jenner is reportedly the latest in her family to fend off a stalker, according to TMZ. The 20-year-old Vogue cover model called 911 Sunday night when a stranger followed her up her driveway.
Though TMZ did not identify the suspect, the outlet reports that there was already a warrant out for the man's arrest.
The suspect reportedly showed up at the gate to Jenner's home above the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills. She first noticed him there as she was approaching the house. Then when she pulled in, he walked up the driveway behind her, at which point she called the cops and the man was arrested for stalking.
Jenner has not yet publically commented on the incident.
