Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Much Kylie Spends On Security & It Sounds Like A Good Investment

The heavy investment in security especially makes sense after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. After the culprits were caught, the ringleader admitted that meticulous study of Kardashian West’s social media had helped him plan the robbery. Add in that Kylie has also had her own disturbing encounters with stalkers , and the high price of security seems small compared to the threat to their safety at any given moment.