Life hasn't been the same for the Kardashian-Jenners since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at a Paris apartment in October 2016. Eight months after the sobering incident, matriarch/momager Kris Jenner gets real about how she and her children have modified their lifestyles following the terrifying crime — from their more cautious social media habits to the intense level of armed security they now have to maintain around the clock.
Jenner opened up about her family's new reality during a fascinating Hollywood Reporter roundtable with some of her fellow unscripted series stars, including Leah Remini (Scientology and the Aftermath) and RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race). THR asked Jenner if she considered ending the show that made her clan famous, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, following Kim's Paris ordeal. "No," Jenner replied. "But it really changed all of our lives and the way that we live. Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security — everyone is armed and licensed; it's legit companies that protect all of us — but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don't show."
Advertisement
The 61-year-old continued, explaining that she and her kids now think harder about what they decided to post and when — unsurprising, considering the perpetrators said that Kim's Instagrams and Snapchats with the pricey jewelry helped them orchestrate the crime. "If we go to Disneyland, we're not snapping pictures with Dumbo; we'll wait until we leave and then share something we want to share," Jenner said. "But it also gave us great pause about what to share. There is nothing wrong with working hard and getting something wonderful for yourself if you want to or that's what you're into, but I think the way that we share it with other people really changed. You think five times about what you're going to put out there on social media."
Advertisement