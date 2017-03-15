There are crazy theories abound as to what actually happened the night Kim Kardashian West was bound, gagged, locked in a bathroom, and robbed at gunpoint in a Paris apartment during Fashion Week last October. Some people suggested it was an inside job orchestrated by longtime bodyguard Pascal, while others thought a staffer at the residence might be involved. More than a few people proposed that the whole thing was an elaborate hoax to gain media attention and/or insurance money for the stolen jewels. And then, there's the butt-reduction conspiracy theory.
Now, months later, the victim herself is offering up an explanation of her own as to how she, one of the most famous women on the planet, was targeted by these robbers. In a sneak peek at next Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and her sisters are discussing the terrifying ordeal. "I do think it's weird though that like 25 minutes after [friend] Jasmine and them left..." older sister Kourtney begins. "They were obviously watching," Khloé chimes in. Then Kim gives her take on the disturbing incident, which she's arrived at having time to reflect on the disturbing incident.
"So if you wait across the street, you can see the light's on because we're the first floor. So they must have been told we were the first floor," she begins. "They definitely were watching. So, I turned the lights off and went upstairs." She continues in the confessional interview: "What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard] Pascal was out with Kourtney, and that I was there by myself." She added on the timing of the crime, "They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."
Honestly, that sounds like a pretty common-sense explanation to us.
For the full story, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!.
