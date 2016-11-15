Another day, another crazy Kim Kardashian robbery theory. Can we please let this woman live?
Kardashian faced an incredibly scary situation when she was held up at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room this October. The reality star managed to make it out of the situation physically unharmed. However, the trauma from the experience has reportedly caused her to take a step back from public life. It's easy to feel for Kardashian, who went from posting constantly on social media to going pretty quiet following the crime. However, instead of feeling empathy for the hurting celebrity, some people are calling her a liar — and this new theory is the craziest yet.
The Instagram account RoastKardashians posted a theory that will make most sane people roll their eyes. The Instagram account theorizes that Kardashian faked her terrible ordeal because — drumroll, please — she was getting a butt reduction.
Kardashian faced an incredibly scary situation when she was held up at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room this October. The reality star managed to make it out of the situation physically unharmed. However, the trauma from the experience has reportedly caused her to take a step back from public life. It's easy to feel for Kardashian, who went from posting constantly on social media to going pretty quiet following the crime. However, instead of feeling empathy for the hurting celebrity, some people are calling her a liar — and this new theory is the craziest yet.
The Instagram account RoastKardashians posted a theory that will make most sane people roll their eyes. The Instagram account theorizes that Kardashian faked her terrible ordeal because — drumroll, please — she was getting a butt reduction.
Advertisement
Paris police chief Christian Sainte told Vanity Fair that "there is no doubt about the reality of the crime," so maybe, just maybe, the internet can stop trying to see the worst in Kardashian during this time. Kardashian has already sued one publication that alleged the robbery was fake, which proves she's oh-so-over the BS reports.
In addition to being a completely bonkers theory, it's also an insensitive one. And attempting to use this photo above as "evidence" proves people will go to great lengths to declare Kardashian a liar.
In short? The conspiracy theories need to stop.
In addition to being a completely bonkers theory, it's also an insensitive one. And attempting to use this photo above as "evidence" proves people will go to great lengths to declare Kardashian a liar.
In short? The conspiracy theories need to stop.
Advertisement