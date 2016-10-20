A new video of Kim Kardashian's alleged robbers escaping her Paris apartment has surfaced via TMZ.
The footage from side street cameras revealed what TMZ reports have previously confirmed: Kardashian's burglars arrived at her apartment around 2:19 a.m. on October 3 and left 49 minutes later.
Millions of dollars worth of jewelry was allegedly taken from Kardashian's apartment in an exclusive Paris hotel. Kardashian was reportedly held hostage, bound, and threatened during the robbery.
According to her sister Khloé, Kim Kim's alleged robbery in Paris has caused a great deal of emotional turmoil for the reality star. Sadly, some conspiracy theorists believe that Kardashian faked the robbery for publicity or insurance money.
Yes, Kim is a megastar who has built an empire around sharing her life with the public, but this is one incident that has clearly shaken her to the core. According to her assistant, she will be taking a break from public appearances and she has not updated her app. Production on Keeping Up With The Kardashians has also shut down.
If Kardashian's words and actions aren't enough to make these conspiracy theorists believe that she is telling the truth, then perhaps this video will.
