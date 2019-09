According to her sister Khloé, Kim Kim's alleged robbery in Paris has caused a great deal of emotional turmoil for the reality star. Sadly, some conspiracy theorists believe that Kardashian faked the robbery for publicity or insurance money.Yes, Kim is a megastar who has built an empire around sharing her life with the public, but this is one incident that has clearly shaken her to the core. According to her assistant, she will be taking a break from public appearances and she has not updated her app. Production on Keeping Up With The Kardashians has also shut down. If Kardashian's words and actions aren't enough to make these conspiracy theorists believe that she is telling the truth, then perhaps this video will.