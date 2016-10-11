Khloé Kardashian visited the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday October 11 to give an update on her sister a week after her robbery and attack in Paris. Ellen asked Khloé how Kim was doing to which she said somberly, "she's not doing well."
From there, she discussed how their family plans on recovering from the disturbing experience. “I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time," she said. "You know, it was horrible what happened to her."
She continued, "I think it’s just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments. But this is a really serious matter, and for Kim I think that’s really personal as to when that emotional terror… you could move on from that. I think for us, it’s all a wake-up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister is okay.”
In addition to Khloé, Kourtney and Kris have shared messages of religious hope and encouragement as they all try to figure out how to make adjustments in their very public lives. So far, these changes include pausing the production of their reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and slowing down on their social media posts, as many of their followers have noticed.
