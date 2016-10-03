Update: Kim Kardashian was reportedly held at gunpoint by men dressed as police officers, her rep told CNN. Kardashian was unharmed, and it's unclear whether anything was taken from her room or person. The reality mogul was in Paris for Fashion Week.
"Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers. She is badly shaken but physically unharmed," Kardashian West spokesperson Ina Treciokas tells CNN.
"Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers. She is badly shaken but physically unharmed," Kardashian West spokesperson Ina Treciokas tells CNN.
#CNN: Kim Kardashian West held at gunpoint inside Paris hotel room by 3 armed masked men dressed as police officers, rep tells @CNNjoe— AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) October 3, 2016
Original article to follow.
Kanye West cut his concert at The Meadows music festival in New York City to deal with an unspecified family emergency. The concert was proceeding as normal, including a performance of his controversial hit "Famous," but he stopped his set during his performance of "Heartless."
Someone reportedly entered the stage during his performance of the song and said something to the rapper.
"I'm sorry," Kanye said. "I have a family emergency. I have to stop the show."
The rapper then dropped the mic and walked offstage. The auto-tune was still on when he made the announcement, to give you an idea of how abrupt it was.
Kanye West cut his concert at The Meadows music festival in New York City to deal with an unspecified family emergency. The concert was proceeding as normal, including a performance of his controversial hit "Famous," but he stopped his set during his performance of "Heartless."
Someone reportedly entered the stage during his performance of the song and said something to the rapper.
"I'm sorry," Kanye said. "I have a family emergency. I have to stop the show."
The rapper then dropped the mic and walked offstage. The auto-tune was still on when he made the announcement, to give you an idea of how abrupt it was.
Advertisement
Kanye just cut his #themeadowsnyc set short, citing a "family emergency." pic.twitter.com/Yg6VQC5ieQ— Genius (@Genius) October 3, 2016
Fans in attendance quickly took to Twitter to break the news.
@kanyewest just ended his set in the middle of "Heartless" for a family emergency...hope everything is okay #TheMeadows— A.K. (@SoundsByAK) October 3, 2016
"Family emergency have to stop the show" -@kanyewest #themeadowsnyc— billboard (@billboard) October 3, 2016
No word yet on what the emergency might be, but we'll update this post when we know more.
Advertisement