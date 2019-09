Original article to follow.Kanye West cut his concert at The Meadows music festival in New York City to deal with an unspecified family emergency. The concert was proceeding as normal, including a performance of his controversial hit " Famous ," but he stopped his set during his performance of "Heartless."Someone reportedly entered the stage during his performance of the song and said something to the rapper."I'm sorry," Kanye said. "I have a family emergency. I have to stop the show."The rapper then dropped the mic and walked offstage. The auto-tune was still on when he made the announcement, to give you an idea of how abrupt it was.