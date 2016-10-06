Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence With Religious Quote — Is It About Kim?

Kourtney Kardashian is back on social media. And the question is: is there more to her latest post than meets the eye?
The eldest Kardashian daughter shared a screenshot of a religious quote from a book which followers have since identified as Jesus Calling by Sarah Young.
The particular passage highlighted by Kardashian seems to relate to her sister Kim's recent Paris robbery and the backlash she has since received. Many blamed the reality star for flaunting her wealth, accusing her of making herself a target for thieves.
"Some of the world's most miserable people are those whose circumstances seem the most enviable," one line reads. "People who reach the top of the ladder career-wise are often surprised to find emptiness awaiting them."
The eldest Kardashian daughter shared a screenshot of a religious quote from a book which followers have since identified as Jesus Calling by Sarah Young.
The particular passage highlighted by Kardashian seems to relate to her sister Kim's recent Paris robbery and the backlash she has since received. Many blamed the reality star for flaunting her wealth, accusing her of making herself a target for thieves.
"Some of the world's most miserable people are those whose circumstances seem the most enviable," one line reads. "People who reach the top of the ladder career-wise are often surprised to find emptiness awaiting them."
Advertisement
The passage ends by encouraging worshippers to "find Joy" by seeking strength in the Lord. (That's Jesus, by the way, not "Lord" Disick.)
Is this the pep talk Kim K. needs, or a veiled response to the haters who say the family's fame makes them exempt from sympathy?
Is this the pep talk Kim K. needs, or a veiled response to the haters who say the family's fame makes them exempt from sympathy?
Advertisement