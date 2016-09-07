Why Weren't Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner At The Yeezy Fashion Show?

Today, Kanye West released his Yeezy Season 4 collection on a quaint little island nestled between Manhattan and Queens. More precisely, he held the outdoor fashion presentation on Roosevelt Island, near an old smallpox hospital. In attendance was nearly all of the Kardashian crew — Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Tyga, Scott Disick, and even a few of their friends. However, a few notables were missing — Kourtney Kardashian and the matriarch herself, Kris Jenner. The two had previously attended Yeezy Season 3, so what gives?



It turns out they were in a much more relaxing setting, thousands of miles away. The two, along with Corey Gamble, and Kardashian's kids, Mason and Penelope, are sailing along the Mediterranean coast. According to their collective Instagram posts, the family has traveled from Italy's Capri to Ponza to Portofino, to, the latest, Antibes, France.



If you thought their stateside life was luxurious, then you have to see the pictures they've shared of their lavish getaway. If given the choice between the Yeezy life or the yacht life, I'd choose the yacht life, too.