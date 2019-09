The first trailer for Jackie , the upcoming biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis starring Natalie Portman, was released yesterday. As expected, the internet went pretty wild over how much Portman looks like the iconic first lady and wife of the late John F. Kennedy. Her hair, her demeanor, her solemn gaze — it's pretty much perfection.But in addition to all this beauty and grace, Portman uses a voice I had never heard before — and it made me cringe. It doesn't take a linguist to notice that the actress sounds pretty bizarre in the trailer. Her tone is flat, and her voice comes out with a slight rasp. It was distracting and confusing to me at first, and I needed to understand why she chose to talk this way for the role. Turns out, her voice in the trailer is spot-on Jackie. You have to hear it to believe it.First, watch to this video of Jackie giving a tour of the White House.