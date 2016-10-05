Natalie Portman Looks Oscar-Worthy As Jackie Kennedy In New Movie

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 may have rattled a nation, but there's no question who it affected the most: his wife, Jackie Kennedy. The socialite-turned-First Lady is an American icon and a beacon of class and composure during a time of tragedy. And now, actress Natalie Portman has resurrected her story in Jackie, a chilling psychological drama about her life.
The first trailer has been released and it seems to pluck at every emotional thread. We see Portman play the stoic, smoking, grieving mother. In others we see her scream or find calmness in quiet places.
The intense spectrum Portman offers is promising, and mirrors the glowing reviews. The movie follows Jackie the four days following her husband's assassination with key flashbacks. The last scene will give you chills.
Portman's performance already is making all the previous actresses who have played the famous First Lady look pale in comparison. She's been attached to the project since May 2015, and at long last, we have a teaser to share. Brace yourselves because it's intense.
Jackie will be released in select theaters December 2.
