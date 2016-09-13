Natalie Portman Reveals The Hardest Part Of Playing Jackie Kennedy Onassis

In one of her most challenging roles yet, Natalie Portman is playing Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the biopic Jackie. On Sunday, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Portman talked about the role.
The most difficult part, she said, was depicting Kennedy Onassis's reaction to her husband's assassination. The scene required her to "try and capture that most awful of emotions and the suddenness of that emotion in the midst of quite a technical shoot," she explained. "We were recreating shots that really existed."
She said talking to relatives of hers who lived through that moment in history helped her understand what it was like.
Her work must have paid off, because Vanity Fair called her performance "riveting" and Variety called it "complex" and "meticulously shaded."
The movie will be released in 2017, according to People.
Planetarium, a drama starring Portman and Lily-Rose Depp as psychic sisters, also premiered at the festival, Just Jared reports. It got great reviews as well, with The Guardian calling Portman "a genuine star."
