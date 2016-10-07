A spokesperson for E! has confirmed to Variety that production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been shut down while Kim Kardashian recovers from her Paris robbery.
“Kim’s wellbeing is our core focus right now," E! told the outlet. "No decision has been made as to when production will resume."
E! declined to say whether or not cameras were filming when Kardashian was attacked in Paris. For now, the October 23 premiere date stands.
This article was originally published on October 6, 2016.
The next new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians could be farther away than you think. The reality show's camera crew has been standing down in the wake of Kim Kardashian's traumatic robbery in Paris earlier this week.
No footage for the series or interviews with other members of the Kardashian family have been filmed in the wake of the attack, Elle reports. According to Us Weekly, cameras were also absent when Kim, Kanye West, and their children spent time in New York after she flew back from Paris.
Neither the Kardashian family nor E! have issued comments on the future of the show since the violent incident occurred. But the fact that Kim and Kanye are avoiding the spotlight seems to suggest they might not welcome the intrusion of the reality show into their lives any time soon. Kanye has rescheduled two concerts he was slated to perform this week, while Kim postponed the makeup Master Class she had lined up for next week in Dubai.
KUWTK is currently in its 12th season, with the next episode scheduled to air on October 23, barring any delay. The hit reality show has been on the air for almost nine years.
