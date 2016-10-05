Kim Kardashian is a makeup fiend, and often hosts beauty demonstrations — nicknamed The Master Class — with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. But it looks like the starlet's upcoming appearance, scheduled for October 14 in Dubai, has been postponed — and it's likely because of the recent robbery in Paris.
The class, according to its website, consists of detailed tips, tricks, and techniques from the duo, so you can re-create the star's most sought-after signature looks. Dedivanovic's posted a statement to his Instagram explaining that the change in schedule is due to "recent events." In the post, he apologizes for the inconvenience and promises to reschedule the class in a couple of days. It's unclear whether the rescheduled class will include Kardashian.
Dear Dubai Masterclass Attendees, On behalf of myself and Kim Kardashian West, please accept our apologies. We are sorry to inform you that due to the recent events, we will be rescheduling the Dubai Masterclass with Kim Kardashian West. We understand the inconvenience that this has caused you. You will have the option to cancel and receive a full refund, or we can hold the ticket for the rescheduled date. Rescheduling details will be sent out within the week. We deeply and sincerely apologize from the bottom of our hearts. We truly hope you all understand the decision we had to make and look forward to our upcoming class. We will update you via email and TheMasterClass.com. Sincerely, Mario
Postponed appearances and radio silence from the Kardashians on social media may be a stray from the norm, but any true Kim K. fan — or human with a pulse — will understand.
