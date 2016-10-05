Dear Dubai Masterclass Attendees, On behalf of myself and Kim Kardashian West, please accept our apologies. We are sorry to inform you that due to the recent events, we will be rescheduling the Dubai Masterclass with Kim Kardashian West. We understand the inconvenience that this has caused you. You will have the option to cancel and receive a full refund, or we can hold the ticket for the rescheduled date. Rescheduling details will be sent out within the week. We deeply and sincerely apologize from the bottom of our hearts. We truly hope you all understand the decision we had to make and look forward to our upcoming class. We will update you via email and TheMasterClass.com. Sincerely, Mario

