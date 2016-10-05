Story from Celebrity Beauty

Kim Kardashian Postpones Dubai Makeup Class After Robbery

Rebecca Farley
Kim Kardashian is a makeup fiend, and often hosts beauty demonstrations — nicknamed The Master Class — with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. But it looks like the starlet's upcoming appearance, scheduled for October 14 in Dubai, has been postponed — and it's likely because of the recent robbery in Paris.

The class, according to its website, consists of detailed tips, tricks, and techniques from the duo, so you can re-create the star's most sought-after signature looks. Dedivanovic's posted a statement to his Instagram explaining that the change in schedule is due to "recent events." In the post, he apologizes for the inconvenience and promises to reschedule the class in a couple of days. It's unclear whether the rescheduled class will include Kardashian.
Postponed appearances and radio silence from the Kardashians on social media may be a stray from the norm, but any true Kim K. fan — or human with a pulse — will understand.

