By all accounts, Kim Kardashian West is not doing too well in the wake of her terrifying ordeal earlier this month. The star was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry in husband Kanye's Paris apartment on October 3. Now the star is apparently questioning everything about her old lifestyle of fame, social media oversharing, and wealth-flaunting. While sister Khloé said a week ago that Kim was "not doing well" and reports say that she is seeking counseling, a new story from People elaborates on that assessment. And things are looking pretty gloomy for Kim.
Advertisement
An anonymous source told the magazine that Kim is "still having a difficult time" two weeks after the incident, and "has zero desire to resume her old life." The source added, “Kim is still figuring out what she wants to do. She has no plans for any public appearances.” Kim is reportedly holing up at her home in L.A. with the kids and Kanye while he has time off between tours; when he's away, she takes North and Saint to her mom, Kris's, house.
A different source told People that Kim now takes a bodyguard on her solo outings, which are extremely limited. The insider added that the reality star and entrepreneur, who turns 36 on Friday, appears "much more nervous" and has no desire to be photographed or approached by fans. "Kim’s whole life has basically changed," the source continued. “Before, she was like a social butterfly. Now she acts much more withdrawn.”
We're honestly not surprised. What the mom of two went through was incredibly traumatic, and the subsequent victim-blaming, libelous claims in the media that the attack was staged (which Kim is fighting), tasteless Halloween costumes, and insensitive reactions are only making her recovery more difficult. And, of course, any public appearance would surely draw mobs of paparazzi and onlookers. So we imagine that Kim will take a page from 2015 and celebrate her 36th birthday with a quiet night at home with the family — and that's exactly what she needs right now.
Advertisement