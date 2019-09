By all accounts, Kim Kardashian West is not doing too well in the wake of her terrifying ordeal earlier this month. The star was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry in husband Kanye's Paris apartment on October 3. Now the star is apparently questioning everything about her old lifestyle of fame, social media oversharing, and wealth-flaunting. While sister Khloé said a week ago that Kim was "not doing well" and reports say that she is seeking counseling , a new story from People elaborates on that assessment. And things are looking pretty gloomy for Kim.