Lagerfeld isn't the only one. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter compiled a list of "overheard at Fashion Week" comments from editors, most of whom questioned whether the situation was even real. “The whole thing sounds made up,” an American journalist said . Someone even went as far as to claim that Kim "was probably drunk after the L’Oreal party and let them in accidentally." Another commented, “The whole scene that follows her around fashion shows is of her own making. If she didn’t have that scene, her business plan would fall apart. Her wealth is predicated on it.”The ironic thing is that her "business plan" also helps these editors sell magazines. Given the fact that Kardashian has covered nearly every international fashion glossy across the globe, these editors are likely people who have booked, photographed, styled, and/or interviewed the 35-year-old star. And the fact that they can shoot her for their latest issue but not support her — and can even make fun of her for being gagged and bound in her hotel bathroom — isn't just uncool; it's unacceptable.