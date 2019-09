Chanel (Finally!) Bridges The Gap Between Technology & Luxury

The relationship between fashion and technology has been somewhat awkward over the past few years, as designers and brands try to tap into the digital-minded consumer with wearables and other forward-thinking innovations that, frankly, often fall flat. Still, the intention is there — as seen first in this year's Costume Institute exhibit (and Met Gala attendees' dubious interpretation of the "tech white tie" dress code ), and now in Karl Lagerfeld's spring '17 collection, aptly named "Data Center Chanel."As always, the designer transformed Paris' Grand Palais into a crossed-C fantasy land. This time around, the theme was computer lab chic, complete with neat multi-colored wiring, flashing lights, and rows of shiny servers and circuit boards. Two robo-models opened the show — a cross between Daft Punk and Stormtroopers who went shopping on Rue Cambon for their matching tweed suits.What followed was a parade of typical Chanel muses, like Edie Campbell, Binx Walton, Soo-Joo Park, and Arizona Muse, who was dressed in a white tweed jacket over a dusky pink negligee (the first of more lacy, diaphanous, underwear-as-daywear pieces than we're used to seeing from the legacy fashion house). There were, of course, the requisite bouclé jackets and tweed twinsets, modernized in an array of technicolor and graphic digital prints. The threads woven through the iconic Chanel tweed also mirrored the colorful cables, and the billowing chiffon dresses that closed the show were detailed with kaleidoscopic digi-prints.