Chanel
Fashion
Naomi Campbell Stars in Chanel's New Campaign
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
9 Flattering Nail-Polish Colors To Get You Ready For Sandal Season
Megan Decker
Apr 12, 2019
Beauty
The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes To Complete Your St. Patrick's Day Look
Megan Decker
Mar 13, 2019
Fashion
Our Favorite Moments From Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Chanel Show
Georgia Murray
Mar 5, 2019
Work & Money
Karl Lagerfeld Amassed A Significant Fortune Over His 60-Year Fas...
Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic German artist, photographer, and creative director who designed for Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous label, died today at
by
Refinery29 Editors
Fashion
The Unforgettable Karl Lagerfeld, In His Own Words
On Tuesday, news broke that Karl Lagerfeld died in Paris at the age of 85. The revered designer was a rare industry mainstay — serving as Chanel's
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Virginie Viard Will Succeed Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel
In its announcement of creative director Karl Lagerfeld's passing, the house of Chanel also confirmed, via Instagram, the appointment of Lagerfeld's
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
20 Essential Runway Looks From Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel
Karl Lagerfeld, legendary designer for Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous label, passed away in Paris early this morning. Rumors about his health
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Dies In Paris At 85
Karl Lagerfeld has died in Paris at the age of 85, according to sources close to the Chanel designer. Lagerfeld had been ill for several weeks and was
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
The 35 Best Looks From Haute Couture Week
Haute Couture Week is wild. The very select set of designers who show during this week in Paris have a strong, precise vision, with every single element
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Was Absent From Chanel’s Couture Show
On Tuesday, Chanel presented Karl Lagerfeld's vision of a Mediterranean, palm tree-lined garden, complete with a Tuscan-style villa, delicate cocktail
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Chanel Will No Longer Use Exotic Skins & Fur
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are moving to enact real, positive
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Cardi B's Fashion Nova Collab Sold Out Within Hours
On Monday night, Cardi B surprised her fans, announcing that her much awaited clothing collaboration with Fashion Nova was finally on sale. "I was
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Chanel Wants You To Wear Two Bags, Not One
The over-the-top spectacle that is the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week always generates a wave of excitement. By this point, the storied house has
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Chanel Is Bringing Its Métiers D’art Collection To New York City
Since its inception in 2002, Chanel's Métiers d’art collection has been shown at destinations across the globe, from Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Chanel’s Latest Couture Show Was More Than An Homage To Paris
We know what you’re thinking (because we thought it, too): another Chanel haute couture show about Paris. But before we put out a call for newness to
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Chanel Is Selling The Dream — & According To Their Numbers, We’re...
Now we know how Karl Lagerfeld is able to pull off such grand fashion shows each season. It’s because they’re rich. On Thursday, Chanel released its
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kristen Stewart Reminds Us Cannes Still Has An Outdated Dress Code
For women who attended the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, there seems to be a whole lot of ‘can we just not?’ From the festival’s the lack of female
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Best Things About This Chanel Show Weren't Even The Clothes
Who knew the next time we'd see a Titanic-style cruise liner — post-'90s — it'd be at Chanel's resort 2019 show? Creative director Karl Lagerfeld
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
A Catalogue Of The Most Catholic Runway References
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is taking us to church this Met Gala. On May 7, fashion and religion join for the museum's latest
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld's Latest Interview Is The Juiciest Yet
When all is said and done, it's Karl Lagerfeld who gets the last word. At least, that's what we took away from his latest interview with Numéro, in which
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Zendaya Has Never Worn Gucci, Chanel, Or Valentino
During its first ever Stylist Roundtable, The Hollywood Reporter brought together five visionaries behind some of the industry’s biggest names (and
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Even Chanel Can't Resist A Puffer Coat
Bryan Boy called it "enchanted." Eva Chen called it "forbidden" (a reference to Harry Potter, of course). But regardless of how one chose to describe the
by
Erin Cunningham
Beauty
Your Favorite Fragrances Now Come In Hair Mist Form
We've heard a lot beauty hacks over the years, but one of our favorites is this: Make your perfume smell stronger for longer by spritzing it in your hair.
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
4 Important Life Lessons We Learned From Chanel Couture
The Chanel couture spring 2018 show, the most spectacular and extravagant celebration of fashion, took place on Tuesday in Paris. As usual, Karl Lagerfeld
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
This Cardi B-Approved Brand Was More Googled Than Dior This Year
On Wednesday, Google released its 2017 Year in Search, research determining the most-searched terms of the year, and while the usual suspects are noted as
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Lagerfeld's Choice Of Venue For The Chanel Show Was Sign...
With just over 36 hours to recover from the Fashion Awards in London, on Wednesday evening the fashion elite regrouped for Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2018
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Of Course Lily Rose Depp Wore Chanel As A Baby
While we love a stylish toddler as much as the next person (we’re looking at you, Coco Pink Princess), it isn’t everyday we see someone so young
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Chanel's Spring '18 Set Involved A 30-Foot Waterfall
There may be a lot of talk about Chanel's appeal to Generation Z, but Karl Lagerfeld knows how to look forward while also looking back. For spring 2018,
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Beauty
Kaia Gerber Just Had Her Hair Sucked Into A Vacuum For Fashion
For its SS18 show in Paris yesterday, Chanel sent models stomping down a wooden runway set against a backdrop of spectacular rock formations, greenery,
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Chanel’s New Collection Is Inspired By L.A. — But Not How You Think
How does one come up with 23-piece fall makeup collection for one of the most esteemed brands in the world in just five days? If you’re Chanel global
by
Lexy Lebsack
