Lil’ Kim, Fashion Icon, Hints At A Future Clothing Line

Lil’ Kim said she still has hopes of designing a line of her own one day, but both she and Hylton are appreciative of the stylists and artists who continue to pay homage to them. The rapper also said she is aware of the active campaign pleading with the CFDA to acknowledge and honor her lasting influence with the Fashion Icon award. “Thank you so much for that,” she said. “My fans are beasts and I love you guys to the heavens. Whether that happens or not, I’m going to keep stepping and doing what I do in fashion and being fly. That’s never going to change. I love clothes.”