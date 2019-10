Given the ever-growing market value of designer handbags — Hermès bags were described as a better investment than gold and Chanel bags can sell for upwards of $12,000 — this technology is more relevant than ever. Add to that the resale market boom and you can almost guarantee that popular vintage bags — like Fendi's baguette bag, Dior's saddle bag and Gucci's Marmont bag — will continue to be bought and sold at an increasingly high rate. Clair gives you the data you need to be an informed participant in the resale market, investing and selling bags with insider knowledge once only available to experts.