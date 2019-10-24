If you've ever thrown around the label "investment piece" when referring to a designer splurge, you'll be happy to know that we finally have the expert finance data to back up your purchase, thanks to a new app.
Charles Gorra, the founder of luxury handbag resale site, Rebag, just announced a data-backed system for determining if that luxury handbag you've been eyeing is actually worth the investment. Clair, or the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Retail, is a mobile app that allows the owners of sought-after designer bags to see the resale price of their item at any given time — both on Rebag and on other resale websites.
Clair's technology will soon be able to track the rise and fall of bag prices in real time as well — in an effort to help customers predict a bag's future resale value.
Given the ever-growing market value of designer handbags — Hermès bags were described as a better investment than gold and Chanel bags can sell for upwards of $12,000 — this technology is more relevant than ever. Add to that the resale market boom and you can almost guarantee that popular vintage bags — like Fendi's baguette bag, Dior's saddle bag and Gucci's Marmont bag — will continue to be bought and sold at an increasingly high rate. Clair gives you the data you need to be an informed participant in the resale market, investing and selling bags with insider knowledge once only available to experts.
To share which bags are worth the splurge, Rebag will release a list of "Clair's Picks" each month with the company's recommendations. A current Clair pick? The Christian Dior Book Tote which is, in real time, seeing a 26% increase in value since Q1 of 2019. In addition, Fendi's Mama Forever Bag and Louis Vuitton's Favorite Handbag have increased in value 144% and 27%, respectively, since 2018, according to Clair data.
In other words, if you have the funds (or the credit limit) to splurge on an Hermès, Chanel, Goyard or Gucci bag, you're likely to get your investment back in spades. If you're more of a daredevil, you might jump on the Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Prada bags of the moment, but know that the level of risk is significantly higher.
Either way, you'll feel a lot less guilty about those designer bag splurges with Clair data to back up your investment. Now, excuse us as we go purchase the Dior Book Tote.
