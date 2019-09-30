How A Booming Resale Business Could Lead The Future of Sustainable Fashion

Wayback when (before it became chic), rummaging through thrift stores and Church charity shops to buy secondhand clothing carried a certain stigma — they were tiny, often disorganized spaces packed with racks of old T-shirts, polyester blouses, and all sorts of strange, costumey garments from any decade accented by a hint of mothballs. But for many shoppers, thrifting was about more than bargain-basement prices: It was also where you could stumble upon a mispriced vintage Chanel jacket that cost less than lunch. People who love thrifting describe it as a treasure hunt, one that eventually migrated online to eBay and, for those looking to do slightly less work, the early version of Nasty Gal. For the most intrepid of shoppers, the opportunity to sift through finds that weren’t professionally merchandised presented the greatest sartorial reward of all: deciding for oneself what was cool and “in style.”