Turns Out Americans Don't Trust Fashion Brands To Protect The Environment For Them

But the polling goes even further to reveal how little Americans know about which of their favorite brands produce any of their clothing sustainably. Less than a third of Americans polled think that industry self-regulation is the most effective way to minimize the fashion industry's impact on the planet, and nearly half of them didn't know which brands actually have sustainable supply chains, as Nike, H&M, and the Gap do. And 61% of Americans said they find it difficult to know which ones do and which ones don't.