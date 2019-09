Care About The Oceans? Shop These Brands

At The Business of Fashion's VOICES conference in November, consultant and sustainability advocate Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff reminded us that 8 million tons of plastic are dumped into our oceans each year , and that we use 1 million plastic bags per minute. More alarming stats: Of those 8 million tons, 236,000 tons are micro-plastics, which are smaller than your fingernail; by 2050, it's expected there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish; there are several masses of plastic that float across the oceans, like one between Hawaii and California that is twice the size of Texas. And, at some point in our lives, we'll consume fish that has digested plastic microfibers.