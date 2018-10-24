Update: Everlane's ReNew collection, a part of its new plastic-free initiative, is finally here. Full of cozy looking fleeces and must-have puffer jackets, the collection is still 100% Everlane, just now 100% free of virgin plastics. Shop the entire ReNew winter line-up ahead.
This story was originally published on October 18, 2018.
Our favorite fashion brands aren't just going fur-free — now, going plastic-free is a growing trend among retailers. On Thursday, Everlane, the direct-to-consumer company bringing radical transparency in pricing, ethical manufacturing, and social responsibility to fashion and retail, doubled-down on its commitment to sustainability. On Thursday, Everlane announced that by 2021, it will eliminate all virgin plastic from its supply chain.
"Plastic is destroying our planet and there is only one solution — stop creating virgin plastic and renew what’s already here," Michael Preysman, Everlane's founder and CEO, said in a press release. "Companies have to take the lead and any company that hasn't made this commitment is actively choosing to not improve our environment." Presyman believes companies have a responsibility to work towards a waste-free future, especially considering the world is currently, as The Guardian put it in June, "on the edge of a global plastic calamity."
From this point on, all new Everlane products containing synthetic materials will be made with recycled versions; anything made with virgin synthetic fibers will also be replaced with a more eco-friendly equivalent. Eventually, all Everlane apparel, footwear, accessories, and packaging will be virgin plastic-free, as will its all of its stores and its San Francisco-based headquarters.
We'll get our first look at the first plastic-free items on October 24 when Everlane releases its 'ReNew collection,' which features men's and women's parkas, puffers, and fleece sweaters, priced from $55 to $198. Each piece is made from three million recycled plastic bottles, and, within five years, Everlane promises to have recycled 100 million plastic bottles.
"We try not to use polyester and nylon where we don’t have to because, in general, it is still petroleum-based, and we’d rather use natural materials," Preysman told Vogue of the retailer's commitment. "With outerwear, you need polyester, and we had done these [pieces] before, so it felt like the right way to revamp and rebuild the product." Presyman wants Everlane's customers to adopt this mindset, but he also wants it to inspire the fashion industry as a whole. "It is our hope that other people follow suit towards a path of using renewed materials."