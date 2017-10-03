Everlane's New Boots Will Make You Feel Like A Boss

You don’t have be making “bloody moves” to feel and look like a boss. Luckily for us, Everlane wants us to have a wardrobe that reflects, that minus the Christian Louboutin price tag. The ethical and sustainably-minded fashion retailer just released its latest in a series of drops. Can you keep up at this point? First, there was its foray into suiting with wrinkle-resistant blazers. Then came chic wool sweaters, then denim. Now, enter the “boss boot.”
According to the brand’s website, the shoes were “handcrafted in Italy from premium Tuscan leather,” and feature no nonsense details like a “pointed toe and a walkable block heel, plus a side zipper for a leather-jacket-inspired edge.” To sum it up: “boot means business,” because as Everlane reminds us, “boss isn’t a title, it’s a state of mind” — and one that starts with your shoes. The boot is available in four colors (cognac pebbled, black suede, taupe grey suede, and black pebbled), and retails for $225. Remember when Everlane's oxfords had a 6,500 person wait list? Though most sizes are currently still available, if its previous launches are any indication, we have a feeling these shoes are going to sell out just as fast (the size 9.5 is already gone after just one day).
The boot drop follows the brand’s strategy of releasing items “bit by bit.” As Everlane founder Michael Preysman told Refinery29 in August when the company announced its foray into denim: "We’re doing a lot of smaller bets at once, which has proven to be better for us.” And the brand isn’t stopping here. Next up, it's introducing $100 cashmere — and we can’t wait.
