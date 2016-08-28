These Oxfords Had 6,500 People On Their Wait List (Yes, Seriously)

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



If you've ever put on a great pair of glasses or a sturdy pair of loafers, you know that certain accessories can just make you feel like you've got it (which is step one to actually getting it!). That exact feeling is crucial to the appeal of Everlane's new Modern Oxford, which had 6,500 people on the waitlist before their launch this week. And, the shoe lives up to the hype. Coming in at under $200, it's handmade from Italian leather and features a sleek pointed toe and half-inch stacked heel, and is available in four colors: black, cognac, oxblood, and blush.



Everlane has gradually introduced new shoe styles over the past few years, and footwear has grown to be one of its top selling categories. This oxford has already sold out in the blush color in many sizes, but our friends at the brand say not to fret — a restock will be coming soon. So, if you're already itching to add this menswear-inspired shoe to your fall dressing arsenal, we don't suggest sleeping on it. Click on to shop the super popular Modern Oxford along with some similar alternatives.