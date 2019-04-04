Skip navigation!
Ankle Boots
Fashion
Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
These Boots Are Made For Walking...No, Really
Rebekkah Easley
Apr 4, 2019
Shopping
The Search Is Over. Sorel Has Every Boot You Need This Winter.
Rebekkah Easley
Feb 11, 2019
Fashion
Here It Is: Your Mega-Guide To R29's Best Boots
Ray Lowe
Jan 30, 2019
Fashion
Take A Walk On The Wild Side In These 15 Croc-Effect Boots
It's not exactly breaking news to say that animal print made one hell of a comeback last year. Where we once sent anything remotely resembling leopard
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Every Boot You've Been Looking For Is On SALE At & Other Sto...
There's nothing better than finding a true one-stop-shop — especially one that won't break the bank. Why do you think we love Target so much? Or Zara?
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
29 Fresh Takes On The Little Black Boot
Choosing between a classic and a trendy piece in regard to any wardrobe addition is not an easy decision. A staple, while reliable, can sometimes feel
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Fashion
You'll Never Need To Spend Over $200 For Boots Again
After a long summer, we're welcoming boots season with open arms. Summertime and, by default, summer-friendly sandals, have our toes ample time to enjoy
by
Ray Lowe
Dedicated Feature
The Versatile Fall Footwear For Any Girl On The Go
Ever feel like you only own two types of shoes? Aka the worn-in, old reliables you brave your everyday commute in and the on-trend, pristine pair tucked
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Fashion
15 Black Boots To Daydream About Now That Fall Has Arrived
Whether you're begging for the season to end or grasping onto the last few weeks of heat for dear life, there's just no denying that, pretty soon, summer
by
Us
Shopping
30 White Boots That'll Stand Out In A Sea Of Black Ones
Trends, by nature, are tricky to lock down and predict their lifespan. Some are subjected to die out within a season, some stick around for the long haul
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
13 Shoe Brands You Should Be Slipping Your Feet Into
Looking down at my feet the other day I realized I've been wearing the same Nike Air Maxes for the past two weeks (summer of the sneaker!). As much as I
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Jeffrey Campbell’s Size-Inclusive Boots Are Finally Here
On Sunday, Jeffrey Campbell launched its size-inclusive capsule collection designed with curve model and body positivity activist La’Shaunae Steward.
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
30 Fall Boots You Can Actually Walk In
When your daily schedule involves living in a city, you need to make certain adjustments. Your routine needs to account for commuting time, your wallet
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Everlane's New Boots Will Make You Feel Like A Boss
You don’t have be making “bloody moves” to feel and look like a boss. Luckily for us, Everlane wants us to have a wardrobe that reflects, that minus
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Bella Hadid Has Been Constantly Wearing This Pair Of Boots
Scrolling through Bella Hadid's recent #OOTDs, there's one recurring piece in particular that's probably already caught your eye: the white, heeled ankle
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Our Favorite Black Leather Boots Cost Less Than $60
Black boots are a staple in pretty much everyone's wardrobe for a reason: They're sleek but wearable, can be dressed up or down, and legitimately
by
Michaela Rollings
Shopping
Karlie Kloss Gave These Black Booties Her Stamp Of Approval
Pinpointing the right black boots in a sea of so many doesn't come easy. So if you're starting the new year in desperate need of a fresh pair, allow model
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
How To Wear All Your Booties This Winter
We are well aware of the fact that we're going to be hard-pressed to get you to wear anything but booties this winter. While we're long-time fans of the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
When You're Gigi Hadid, All You Need Is A Pair of Satin Booties T...
We know there's a long list of things Gigi Hadid can do in her Stuart Weitzman boots. She can high-kick in her knee-highs. She can box in her Gigis. But,
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Get Ready For Fall With These 30 Leather Boots
Picking a new pair of boots is hard, mostly because buying them is a serious commitment — boots are typically pricey, they have to be comfortable enough
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Cold-Weather Boots You'll Actually
Want
To Wear
There are two very different types of cold weather. The first is the type where, yes, you have to dress smartly, but you can still get away with showing a
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Getting Dressed Felt Like A Drag Until I Stumbled Across This Pan...
Is there anything less sexy than winter dressing? It’s so easy to just say yes to pants and leggings every day that my winter look may as well be a
by
Sean Santiago
Shopping
The Hottest Booties You'll Be Wearing All Autumn Long
Boots can a be major investment, and a purchase you hope will last you way longer than a season — which is why buying the right ones is so important.
by
Jessica Chou
Trends
The Fall Bootie That Fashion Editors Are Replacing Their Suede On...
It's not officially fall until you zip into your tried-and-true pair of fall ankle boots again. But, if yours are looking a little like ours
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
15 Just-As-Wearable Alternatives To Your Basic Black Bootie
By the time November rolls around (less than two weeks, people!), it can feel like we've all become clones of each other in the styling department. If you
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Our Really Big (& Rad) Guide To Buying Ankle Boots This Fall
Not to play favorites, but if we had to pick from all the boot styles out there, ankle boots would win. For one, they're the most hassle-free to actually
by
Rachel Besser
Styling Tips
5 Ways To Style This Must-Have Fall Staple
Jeans, sweater, booties, repeat. If you don't push yourself beyond this tried-and-true combination, fall dressing can get old...fast. Don't get us wrong
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Your Black Fall Bootie Is In This Slideshow (So Come Meet Your Ma...
The thing about the classic black bootie is that, while the shoe is an essential fall staple, it has the tendency to get real old, real fast. We're not
by
Jinnie Lee
Trends
6 New Boot Trends You'll See Everywhere This Fall
Like picking up your favorite style of T-shirt, underwear, or jeans, it’s easy to fall into a certain habit when boot shopping. You look for pairs that
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
The Best Ankle Boot & Jean Pairings, Period
When we're putting together an outfit, most of our attention is devoted to the top-and-bottom combo. If it's a special occasion — or we happen to be
by
Ana Colon
