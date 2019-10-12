Flip flops, be gone — it’s officially boot season and we couldn't be more excited about covering up our feet, and not only to hide our perpetually un-pedicured toes (although, that's a plus). We've already discovered our sartorial spirit animal in a selection of snakeskin boots and even gone to the end of cyber earth (aka Amazon) to find the best fall boot styles. But before fulfilling your footwear fantasies, we suggest thinking twice before adding anything to your cart without considering the benefits of a responsible heel size.
There's no better feeling than pulling on a pair of knee-highs with stilts for heels that'll send you off on a modelesque start to your day. But just a few flights of subway stairs later and that superstar strut can rapidly transform into a struggle slog before you even make it to your destination. The reality is, heels can hurt — and they often don't feel nearly as good as they look. But if you opt for low-heeled booties instead, you'll be well equipped to take on autumn's leafy streets without the risk of blisters and pain.
If you think that playing it safe may sound boring, we've found a range of modestly heeled options that are an adventure in and of themselves. From patchwork prints and sculptural shapes to vegan leathers and more, you're in for an immediate upgrade to both your wardrobe and comfort level. So give your sneaker collection a break and skip the commuter flat route altogether by shopping any the 22 low-heeled booties ahead.
