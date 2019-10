20 Snakeskin Print Boots That Are Surprisingly Neutral & Easy To Wear

The main thing we love about this scaled print is that it actually functions as a neutral. Yes, at first glance, the reptile-inspired motif does seem busy with its harmony of hues and textured appeal. But when you have subdued colorways like black and white or a mix of grays, the striking pattern can pretty much be mixed and matched with anything. Which brings us to item number two: If you're going for the bold, there are other iterations of the print featuring more vibrant colors like orange and red that instead make for major statement moment. You can even find snakeskin boots with architectural silhouettes or heels to combine two major trends into one stand-out shoe. The opportunities are endless.