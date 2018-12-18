Why Snakeskin Should Be Your New Favorite Neutral

Banks eventually bought a version of the boots at Mango and coordinated a photoshoot with her friends, each of them wearing the print. "I love wearing the trend, because I see it as a neutral that is often overlooked," she explains. The way she sees it, snakeskin can be a statement if it's done in a bold color (think those yellow python boots) – but when it's in a black and white colorway, the print can be mixed and matched with anything. To illustrate her point, Banks styled the following photoshoot using affordable brands.