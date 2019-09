This Summer, Add Snakeskin To Your Print Collection

Completing the animal print trifecta, this reptile pattern has made its way down from the spring 2018 collections of Chloé Tod’s , and Bottega Veneta to Zara’s latest arrivals and ATP Atelier’s campaign . And whether it's through flowy dresses slide sandals , or pants that will make you embrace whatever percent of Slytherin you have in you (that, or make you feel like Rihanna at Coachella ), it’s a win-win situation. And if Rihanna isn’t reason enough to give snakeskin print a try (though we find that hard to believe!), the 15 pieces ahead might just convince you otherwise.