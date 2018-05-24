This Summer, Add Snakeskin To Your Print Collection

The return of animal printed clothing — in its many, many iterations — has been imminent. Leopard made its triumphant comeback this past winter with fluffy coats, and zebra print (technicolor, at that) popped up on the runways in February at both Adam Selman and Jeremy Scott. Now, just like its fellow friends of the wild, snakeskin has been sneaking up on us (and our closets).
Completing the animal print trifecta, this reptile pattern has made its way down from the spring 2018 collections of Chloé, Tod’s, and Bottega Veneta to Zara’s latest arrivals and ATP Atelier’s campaign. And whether it's through flowy dresses, slide sandals, or pants that will make you embrace whatever percent of Slytherin you have in you (that, or make you feel like Rihanna at Coachella), it’s a win-win situation. And if Rihanna isn’t reason enough to give snakeskin print a try (though we find that hard to believe!), the 15 pieces ahead might just convince you otherwise.
Shop This Story