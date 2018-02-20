5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Buy Right Now

Twice a year we get to break up our tedious stalking of Instagram clothing tags with a flurry of experiential runway shows, trend predictions, and aspirational street style. Fashion Week is a glamorous reminder that trends are shaped by high-end designers as much as our favorite indie Insta-brands. But in the age of "see now, must have now," waiting four to six months for runway items to be available can feel a touch too far in the future.
But good news: Fashion is inherently cyclical, which means many of the trends you're seeing already have existing roots — and with a little creativity and digging, it's completely possible to replicate the looks we're seeing sooner rather than later. While Fashion Month is far from limited to just five trends, the fall/winter 2018 selections ahead are ones we're looking out for on our next spending spree. See now, definitely buy now.