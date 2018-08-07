The One Summer Shoe You Can't Not Love

The world is divided on plenty of topics: Soul Cycle, peanut butter, culottes. Slide sandals, though, are one of the few things we can all agree on — because what’s not to like about the easiest shoe to slip on and off, especially in the summer?
Sure, slides don’t always feel the most dressed up — if the Sarah Jessica Parker in you has an aversion to anything without a four-inch heel, you might scoff at the idea of a shoe like this. But summer is about kicking back. It’s for wearing the same shoes to a party that you would throw on to run downstairs to collect your Seamless order. And that’s exactly the versatility these sandals boast.
To step into high summer with the utmost ease, we rounded up some of our favorite slides ahead. Trust: You won’t be wanting to go back to complicated laces, heels, or buckles anytime soon. At least, not until September rolls around.
