These Holiday Dresses Will Turn Heads All Sala Season
It’s sala season again, a time for painting our faces, teasing our hair, and slipping into sparkly dresses all to sit on abuela’s plastic-covered sofa between the tía asking, “¿Y el novio?” and the prima who’s there to save us.
Whether you’re doing Friendsgiving with your amiguis, hitting the office holiday party, dining with your family on Nochebuena, or smooching with a lucky someone on the dance floor on New Year’s Eve, there’s plenty to celebrate (and plenty of invites that call for glamorous fits). We want to make sure you look and feel amazing in your festive looks.
We’ve gathered some head-turning dresses that are perfect for any holiday event. Each piece is by a Latina designer or a Latina-owned brand, so you’ll also be giving back to the community.
