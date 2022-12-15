Sequin dresses are typically reserved for New Year’s Eve — after all, it’s a holiday that deserves a lot of sparkles (and is right around the corner). But don't feel like this is a once-a-year outfit that just has to hang in your closet afterward. These jazzy and sparkling frocks don’t get the year-round love they deserve. Did someone say birthdays and date nights? What about a trip to the DMV? Why not wear a shimmering sequin dress more regularly and make every occasion feel Champagne-worthy? It’s a jazzy statement piece to keep in your wardrobe when you want a bit more pizzazz for the day or night.
We’ve put together the best options for incorporating more detailed duds into your wardrobe, ranging from mini, midi, and maxi to full-length gowns. Plus, we found an array of shining colors of black sequin dresses, luxe gold hues, and multicolor holographic shades. Ahead, peruse through 15 styles too pretty to only wear on December 31. It’s time to shine.
