Sequin dresses are typically reserved for New Year’s Eve — after all, it’s a holiday that deserves a lot of sparkles (and is right around the corner). But don't feel like this is a once-a-year outfit that just has to hang in your closet afterward. These jazzy and sparkling frocks don’t get the year-round love they deserve. Did someone say birthdays and date nights? What about a trip to the DMV? Why not wear a shimmering sequin dress more regularly and make every occasion feel Champagne-worthy? It’s a jazzy statement piece to keep in your wardrobe when you want a bit more pizzazz for the day or night