Is A Bagel Really A Bagel If It Isn't In NYC?

Listen, a bagel a day does keep the doctor away — and don't let anyone tell you differently. Everything about the chewy, round halos of glutenous heaven deeply nurtures our food-loving souls. Sweet bagels, savory bagels — even damn rainbow-colored bagels — we accept them all with open mouths and tubs of scallion cream cheese.
I definitely won't be the first to say it, but if you haven't had an NYC bagel you haven't ever really had a bagel — and what's more, perhaps you haven't ever really lived either. But don't worry, we're here to help! Scroll ahead for our ultimate boiled-and-baked hit list.