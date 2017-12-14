Some may say avocado toast is a fading food fad — catapulted into the Insta-world only to be replaced by a slew of other photogenic eats. But for us New Yorkers, it's simply a breakfast, lunch, and dinner staple. Something that no matter how many times it's snapped and socialed, will never go out of style as far as our stomachs are concerned.
With so many new and emerging ways to dress up your bread, it's impossible to ever grow tired of gobbling it down. Ahead, some of the best toasty spots in NYC.