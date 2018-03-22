It has been said that millennials are too obsessed with avocados and avocado toast, but honestly, it's not really our faults. Everywhere we turn we're getting more encouragement to indulge in the sometimes pricey green fruit from restaurants, cafes, and more. Joining the ranks of such avo-centric spots as Brooklyn's Avocaderia and Amsterdam's Avocado Show is Casa Velas, a hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and its current Guacamania event.
As Travel + Leisure recently reported, Casa Velas is celebrating all things avocado with a special hotel-wide event called Guacamania. Guacamania is going on for the remainder of March, and according to a press release from the resort, the event involves avocado-themed menus, spa treatments, and more.
The inspiration for this incredible avocado event came from the popularity of the fruit itself. The Casa Velas team was trying to think of a “new WOW culinary experience” for its guests, and avocados immediately came to mind. “Besides tacos, what is one of the Mexican foods that most appeals to our visitors? Guacamole. Avocados, which date from Aztec times, are not only delicious and healthy, but also, revitalize and refresh the skin. So, we came up with the idea of an interactive experience (cooking class), new taste sensations (all avocado food and beverage menu) and treatments in the spa. The idea, too, is that our guests will not only have a one of a kind experience, but also, gather tips to take home” Karina Zuniga, Casa Velas’ general manager, told Refinery29.
All month long, Emiliano, the hotel restaurant is offering menu items like avocado burritos, waffles with avocado and walnut jam, and avocado ceviche with mushrooms and jicama. Even the restaurant's desserts will be avocado inclusive with options including chocolate mousse made with avocado and avocado tiramisu.
Outside of Emiliano, there are even more avocado dishes being offered throughout the resort. In the pool area, guests can cool down with avocado shaved ice and at the hotel's bar, they can booze it up with avo beverages like the avocado and piña colada martini. Sound like a millennial dream?
One of the most exciting features of Guacamania is that Casa Velas has hired an onsite "guacamologist." In between scoops of avocado shaved ice at the pool and private ocean club, guests can get freshly prepared guacamole made by this expert. The guac action doesn't stop there, visitors can also take a guacamole-making class from guacamologist himself.
If you've already planned your spring break getaway to someplace outside of gorgeous Puerto Vallarta, don't fret. Avocado lovers can experience Guacamania in September as well. Casa Velas plans to throw more avo-fueled fun in honor Mexican Independence Day this year. So, maybe cut back on your avocado toast habit to save for an avocado-themed vacation this fall?
