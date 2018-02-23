Ah, spring. It's a time of year when the winter doldrums can seem overwhelming; the excitement of the holidays has passed, but summer is still comically far-off. But that also makes it the perfect time to travel. After all, there's nothing like a change of scenery plus a little R & R to help you shake those winter blues.
And if the words "spring break" summon images of dilapidated beachside crash pads and cheap tequila, forget what you know. Whether you're looking for a quiet and sunny oasis or a lively cosmopolitan city, there are plenty of awesome spots for a more refined spring break getaway. Here are 15 of them.