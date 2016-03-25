10 Weekend Trips To Take This Spring

The dreary months of winter may have you hankering for a vacation, and spring is the perfect time to take a quick weekend getaway. Whether you’re looking for the bustle of a city or the calm of the countryside, there are plenty of easy weekend trips that will feel like a much-needed escape.
We’ve compiled 10 fun jaunts with a variety of activities for you to consider, from D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival to the pool parties of Palm Springs to the great outdoors at Utah's Zion National Park. Wherever you go, remember to take lots of photos — and send us a postcard.