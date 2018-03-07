The 11 Best Spring Break Road Trippin' Recipes

It's March: The month of spring break, y'all. And if you've passed the days of all-inclusive resorting with your college-comrades, or if that was never your thing to begin with, perhaps a road trip is in your sights (and more your speed)? If you happen to be in the midst of planning an epic crawl cross-country — or even just across a state line — there's one major base that needs to be covered: snacks. Road trip snacks are as essential as a solid playlist is for the ride (and as gas is for the tank, tbh). These on-the-go snacks are the fuel that keep us keepin' on until we reach our final destination.
And not that we have anything against Cheez-Its and Chex Mix (we're actually big fans of both), but some of the best road trippin' nosh is actually homemade. So we've rounded up the easy, delectable, and, most importantly, packable snack recipes for all your upcoming automotive adventures.