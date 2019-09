49 Unforgettable Bucket List Trips You Can Do On A Budget

In terms of location and price, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal than the shared dorm rooms at The Independente . Formerly the residence of the Swiss ambassador to Portugal, this stately 19th-century mansion has received a modern makeover: The three-stories bunk beds, created from recycled wood, make full use of the building's high ceilings. The common area features charmingly mismatched antique furniture and vintage maps sourced from local flea markets. The building is a stone's throw away from the buzzy shops and eateries in Princípe Real, the hipster central of Lisbon. It's also conveniently in front of Miradouro de São Pedro de Alcântara, a terrace lookout that gives you the best view of Lisbon's terracotta-roofed skyline.Book yourself for a dinner you won't forget at The Decadente , the dining establishment attached to The Independente. Here, traditional Portuguese dishes are given a modern twist, such as sauteed prawns with a secret hot sauce to a seafood rice featuring the day's freshest catch. The dessert menu is equally unique, with a port wine ice cream and pear cake being the most delightful standout. Be sure to wash it all down with one of the bar's signature cocktails, which are all concocted with Portuguese liquor.